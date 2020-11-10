UNK recognizes first-gen students and their supporters

KEARNEY – At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, roughly 40% of undergraduate students are the first in their family to pursue a four-year degree.

These students come from a variety of backgrounds, but they share the same goal. They’re all committed to improving their lives through higher education.

“I’m blown away and impressed by the initiative and perseverance first-generation students have,” said Aaron Estes, associate director of UNK Academic Advising and Career Development. “As an institution, we need to value their contributions and do everything we can to help them use those qualities to succeed at UNK and in their professional careers.”

Estes chairs a leadership team formed last year to recognize the achievements of first-generation students and provide additional support throughout their academic journeys.

“Our purpose is to ensure UNK is a great place for first-generation students,” he said. “We have faculty and staff on campus who make that job a lot easier because of the amount of time and effort they put into supporting first-generation students, as well.”