UNK ranked in top 10% nationally for online master’s programs in education

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UNK increased its total score from 86 to 88, with scores scaled from 0 to 100.

In addition to the overall ranking, UNK is one of just 35 schools to earn a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Online Master’s in Education Programs for Veterans” list. UNK, which ranks 10th, is the only Nebraska school to receive this recognition.

“Veterans and active-duty service members gain the most from distance education that is affordable, accessible and reputable,” Eric Brooks, senior data analyst for U.S. News & World Report, states. “The 2021 Best Online Programs for Veterans rankings measure these factors in consideration of financial benefits available specifically to people with military experience.”

To be eligible for the veterans-focused list, schools must rank in the top half of the “Best Online Master’s in Education Programs” rankings, be certified for the GI Bill and have at least 10 students with military backgrounds enrolled in these programs. They also must participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program or be a public institution that charges in-state tuition, which can be fully covered by the GI Bill, for all veterans applying from out of state.

At UNK, the Military and Veterans Services Office provides support for veterans and active military members pursuing higher education.