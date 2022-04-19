UNK raising funds, going toe-to-toe with mental health challenges

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney and University of Nebraska Foundation are launching the first-ever 'Lopers Going Toe-To-Toe' crowdfunding campaign in support of student mental health.

Now through April 29, the online giving effort encourages participants to make a gift of $30 to support UNK Counseling and the mental health resources it provides. In return, participants will receive a limited-edition pair of Loper socks. Gifts of any amount can be made, with gifts of $30 or greater qualifying for the complimentary socks.

Gifts will go to the UNK Student Health Fund, which provides support to UNK Counseling.

The socks, designed in an argyle style with UNK blue and gold and the Loper mascot, were designed exclusively for this event.

“Like college students across the country, our students are experiencing a variety of mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression and hopelessness, bringing their mental health needs in focus more than ever,” said Kiphany Hof, UNK associate director of counseling. “As we strive to support the record number of students seeking counseling, we do ask for the support of our alumni and friends to sustain and strengthen our counseling resources.”

Participants can give and follow the event’s progress at the "Lopers Going Toe-To-Toe" website through April 29.

UNK Counseling is a mental health clinic, providing a full range of short-term, goal-focused professional mental health services. It uses a flexible care model to address student concerns. Services offered include personal counseling, group counseling, substance use assessments, crisis intervention, outreach programming and consultation.

Due to production time, the socks will be sent within two to three weeks.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for confidential support anytime.

To donate log on to: https://fundraise.nufoundation.org/campaign/unk-sock-campaign-2022/c402260