UNK providing COVID testing ahead of Thanksgiving break

KEARNEY – As the fall semester winds down and students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving, the University of Nebraska at Kearney is reminding all Lopers to remain vigilant as they work together to control the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a face mask, washing your hands frequently and practicing social distancing remain the best ways to protect against the novel coronavirus. Students are encouraged to continue following these health guidelines to keep the campus community and their friends and family back home safe.

“Our students and employees have done a fantastic job this semester. The Loper community understands what we need to do to protect each other, and they rose to the challenge,” said John Falconer, senior adviser to the chancellor for executive affairs.

UNK is doing its part by offering free COVID-19 testing for all students ahead of Thanksgiving break.

Testing will occur every Monday and Tuesday, beginning next week and continuing through Nov. 17. Students can schedule a COVID-19 test by emailing covidtesting@unk.edu. They can do that immediately to get tested next week. The last date to request a test is Nov. 13.