UNK providing COVID testing ahead of Thanksgiving break

KEARNEY – As the fall semester winds down and students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving, the University of Nebraska at Kearney is reminding all Lopers to remain vigilant as they work together to control the spread of COVID-19.
Wearing a face mask, washing your hands frequently and practicing social distancing remain the best ways to protect against the novel coronavirus. Students are encouraged to continue following these health guidelines to keep the campus community and their friends and family back home safe.
“Our students and employees have done a fantastic job this semester. The Loper community understands what we need to do to protect each other, and they rose to the challenge,” said John Falconer, senior adviser to the chancellor for executive affairs.
UNK is doing its part by offering free COVID-19 testing for all students ahead of Thanksgiving break.
Testing will occur every Monday and Tuesday, beginning next week and continuing through Nov. 17. Students can schedule a COVID-19 test by emailing covidtesting@unk.edu. They can do that immediately to get tested next week. The last date to request a test is Nov. 13.
“Because so many students can carry the virus without symptoms, we know they want to be tested before they go home for the holiday break,” Falconer said.
Students who wish to be tested will be sent an online registration form before their appointment. Each person will receive a QR code from TestNebraska they need to bring to the testing site. The QR code can be printed or presented on an electronic device.
The tests will be administered by medical professionals in the UNK athletic locker rooms on the north end of Foster Field inside Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
Test results, expected within 72 hours, will be sent to Two Rivers Public Health Department and shared with UNK’s Public Health Center. Individuals will also be notified of their test results. If a test is positive, that person will be instructed by the Public Health Center on protective measures to avoid spreading the disease.
UNK students and employees should continue to check for symptoms related to COVID-19 daily. The Campus Clear app – available at no cost through the Apple App Store and Google Play or on the web for PC – provides an easy way to self-monitor.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.