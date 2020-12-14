UNK program provides law enforcement training for rural agencies

The duo launched an initiative earlier this year that offers continuing education at little to no cost for any Nebraska law enforcement agency. Their focus is on smaller departments, especially those in rural parts of the state, that lack the resources or funding to provide this training.

“We want to give them the training they need while also promoting everything the university has to offer,” Davis said. “Our payback is when they decide to sign up for other classes or they send their child here to the university.”

So far, the training program has reached about 40 different agencies across the state, with sessions offered on campus or at a remote site. Agencies can also participate via Zoom.

“Geographically, we look at this as an opportunity for agencies that are located outside larger metropolitan areas,” Harshbarger said.

Nebraska law enforcement officers are required to complete at least 20 hours of continuing education each year to maintain certification. This includes two hours of anti-bias and implicit bias training, a requirement the Nebraska Legislature added in July to combat apparent or actual racial profiling.

That training has been a major focus of the UNK program.