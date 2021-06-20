UNK program addresses state’s health care workforce shortage

Julie Calahan, coordinator of the Health Science Explorers program, said the goal is to generate increased interest in the health care field and expose students to career opportunities.

“At the end of the day, if they learned something new or have a newfound interest in a health science career, then it’s been a success,” she said.

The summer camps are part of a larger UNK program designed to grow Nebraska’s health workforce and address an urgent need for more medical professionals across the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nationwide, employment in the health care field is expected to grow by 15% from 2019 to 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, adding about 2.4 million jobs during that time — more than any other occupational group.

In Nebraska, there’s already a shortage of health care workers, particularly in rural areas.

“There’s a continuous need for people to work in these fields,” Calahan said. “Many hospitals and clinics are struggling to find staff.”

UNK’s Health Science Explorers program will help meet this demand by connecting with students earlier in their academic careers and creating a “talent pipeline” for the state.