KEARNEY — Learn about three fascinating historical figures from early Kearney Wednesday at Kearney Public Library.

This event, titled “An Interview, a Brothel and a Baseball Great: Three Tales from Turn of the Century Kearney,” is part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series hosted by UNK Department of History. The session will be at noon Wednesday at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.

Kearney boomed and busted at the end of the 19th century. Banks shuttered, unemployment reached new heights and the mayor was arrested by the sheriff in a local brothel. The presentation will explore three figures from this period: Maude Marston Burrows, the city’s first female journalist and attorney, Maude Gebhart, madam in the city’s notorious Burnt District, and Bud Fowler, second baseman for the Kearney Giants and the earliest known professional Black baseball player. Illuminating these figures brings the complexities of this era in Kearney’s history to the fore.

Nathan Tye, assistant professor of Nebraska and American West history at UNK, will lead the presentation. Tye has taught at UNK since 2019. He received his doctorate from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and his research focuses on the lives of migrant laborers, better known as hobos, and their efforts to survive on society’s margins.

Tye serves on the boards of several local community museums and cultural organizations. His research is published in Nebraska History, Annals of Iowa and Willa Cather Review, and he’s appeared on NBC’s celebrity genealogy program “Who Do You Think You Are?”

For more information about this event, contact Tye at 308-865-8860 or tyen@unk.edu.