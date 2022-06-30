UNK professor to explore Cold War farming in Brown Bag series

KEARNEY — Dr. David Vail will present July’s Brown Bag History Series, “Vulnerable Harvests: Risk and Resiliency in the Cold War Great Plains.”

Kearney Public Library and the University of Nebraska at Kearney History Department will host Vail’s presentation noon-1 p.m. July 13 at KPL.

“Vulnerable Harvests will examine the shifting roles of agricultural scientists, government policymakers and farmers in the midst of increasing ecological risks to the North American grasslands in the 1950s.

The Great Plains Agricultural Council (GPAC) conducted numerous interdisciplinary experiments to protect harvests and preserve “industrial agriculture environments,” according to Vail.

As highlighted the 1957 Drought Inspection Tour, the GPAC’s efforts to investigate climate changes, crop disease, chemical toxicity, and drought connected to earlier ideas about conservation of natural resources before the Rachel Carson/ Silent Spring era, offering solutions to make the Great Plains’ agricultural lands more protected and secure in the early Cold War era,” Vail said.

Vail is an associate professor of history at UNK who specializes in environmental and agricultural history, science and medicine, the Great Plains, and public history. Vail is the author of two books: “Chemical Lands: Pesticides, Aerial Spraying, and Health in North America’s Grasslands Since 1945,” published by the University of Alabama Press in 2018 and “Interpreting Environment at Museums and Historic Sites,” with co-author Debra A. Reid published by Rowman and Littlefield in 2019.

His current monograph project, “Vulnerable Harvests,” is under advance contract with University of Nebraska Press.

Vail also serves on the Board of Directors for Humanities Nebraska and Board of Governors for the Center for Great Plains Studies. In his spare time, Vail loves to mountain bike in the Great Plains and the Front Range.

The Brown Bag program is free and open to the public. The public is welcome to bring lunch and learn.

The series continues on Aug. 10 with a presentation by Lina Homberger Cordia.