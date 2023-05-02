KEARNEY — UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye will discuss author Willa Cather’s connections to Kearney during an upcoming event, "Willa Cather's Kearney," part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series.

The event will be Wednesday, May 10 at noon at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

Known to readers for her reimaginings of Red Cloud, Nebraska, in classics like “My Ántonia” and “O Pioneers!,” Willa Cather is one of Nebraska’s most beloved authors. Closely identified with Red Cloud and Lincoln, Cather also had deep connections to Kearney residents.

Coinciding with Cather’s and Kearney’s 150th birthday celebrations, this talk will illuminate the lives of Cather’s friends and family in Kearney as well as her two visits to the community in the 1920s and 1930s.

The event is hosted by the UNK Department of History.

Tye specializes in Nebraska history, the history of the American West and Midwest, labor history, gender and sexuality history and digital and public history. His research on Cather and her connections to Kearney was published in the fall 2022 edition of Willa Cather Review.

For more information, contact Tye at 308-865-8860 or tyen@unk.edu.