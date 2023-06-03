KEARNEY — Ralph Hanson loves nothing more than setting out on his motorcycle for a bird’s eye view of nature, the feel of the wind and the joy of breaking free of the sealed-behind-glass confinement of his car.

For the last 10 years — and maybe longer — he has participated in quirky motorcycle scavenger hunts sponsored by Team Strange Airheads. Its Team Strange Grand Tours are billed as “another excuse to go out and ride your motorcycle to new and unusual places.”

He hunts for a mural on an old building, or an old steam engine in a city park, or a town with a name that begins with the letter Z or ends with the letter A.

Once Hanson finds what he’s searching for, he must take a single picture that shows the site, himself, his motorcycle and his numbered rally flag. He takes the picture with a custom-designed selfie stick a friend made for him.

“If you look closely, there’s a smiley face on one of the hangers,” Hanson, a communications professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said.

He earns points for each picture and its contents. He must accumulate 25 points to officially finish each Grand Tour. He wins a pin, bragging rights and, maybe, a chance to earn a plaque.

“It’s just an excuse to have fun riding," he said. "Most people know they have no chance of winning. There are some retired guys and gals who spend all summer doing this, so they’re always the winners. For me, it’s just the fun of going out and riding to unusual places.”

Trail of Whispering Giants

His favorite hunt, the Trail of Whispering Giants, took place in 2015. He had to find “whispering giants,” or Indian head figures carved from old tree trunks by Hungarian-born artist Peter Wolf Toth. There are at least 74 of them across the U.S.

“He carved them for free anywhere as long as they gave him a tree trunk, food and a place to stay. In Nebraska, there’s one in downtown Lincoln,” Hanson said.

“They are all over the United States, but it’s not easy to know where they are. I hunted for clues online, but sometimes, the online location is incorrect. I went from Ontario to Colorado collecting those,” he said.

“They are wooden, but they deteriorate, so some of them have been moved into barns to be restored or just kept there,” he added.

Presidential election

In 2016, he faced a bigger challenge. With a presidential election looming, he had to photograph the “Welcome to ..." sign at the entrance to each state — and much more.

His flag that year had a red side and a blue side, and when taking that picture, he had to use his flag to predict whether that state’s Electoral College votes would go for the Republican (red) or Democrat (blue) in the presidential election that November.

Also, scavenger hunt contestants scored points based on the number of each state’s square miles and its number of Electoral College votes. “There was no way to win if you didn’t go to Texas because it is so big and has a lot of electoral votes,” he said.

As part of that effort that year, he and a buddy rode all the way across Canada to Hyder, Alaska. It's on a stretch of land that dangles along the Canadian coast south of the Yukon Territory. Hanson has no idea how many miles they rode.

“We had a wonderful time. We turned around and headed home, and I got to North Dakota and realized I forgot to get a picture of whatever it was I was supposed to photograph in Alaska. I couldn’t go 1,000 miles back, but Alaska wasn’t worth that many points anyway because it has so few people,” he said.

Love of motorcycles

Born in Grinnell, Iowa, Hanson rode a motorcycle as a student at Iowa State University; in fact, that’s how he picked up his wife, Pam, on their first date years ago, but he sold that motorcycle before he graduated.

In 1999, after he and Pam had a house and a garage, he bought a motorcycle again. “It wasn’t a mid-life crisis. I had saved for it,” he said.

He currently has two motorcycles — a 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 that he bought used in March 2020 and a smaller 2021 Honda CRF 300L Rally that he purchased new in 2021.

He prefers what he calls “off-pavement” rides. He has ridden extensively from Canada through the Black Hills, through Utah, and Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and other states.

He doesn’t camp. He insists on a warm bed and a shower when he’s on the road.

Wheels on Walls

Last year, he and other scavenger hunters had to find running steam engines. He found steam engines in city parks that looked authentic, but were powered by gasoline engines, not steam.

“I found one replica steam engine that was run by an internal combustion gasoline motor," he said.

This year’s theme is Wheels on Walls. He must photograph outdoor murals that include wheeled vehicles that are involved with transportation.

“We’re allowed up to 10 murals. You get two points for a mural that has a wheeled object, and one point for a mural without a wheeled object," he said. He needs 20 points to finish.

He snapped a picture of a mural with psychedelic pinwheels. “I’m going to argue that a pinwheel provides transportation for seeds. People who run this contest often look for creative arguments for the pictures,” he said.

Hanson has also helped scout for or double-check locations in Nebraska for Team Strange as it organizes each tour. One year, the theme involved animal paintings or sculptures.

“One place near here had a goose statue that wore tennis shoes on artificial feet, but it was on private property, and we realized people could not go there, so we substituted a statue of cranes in Yanney Park,” he said.

The joy of riding

Last weekend, he collected a couple of pictures of wheeled vehicles as he rode his motorcycle north to see his father, 95, in Minneapolis. One shot was in Shelton. Another was in Central City. He figures he'll finish this year's Grand Tour by mid-June. “This one is easy," he said.

“I enjoy getting to see the country. You feel the country. You smell the country when you’re out on a motorcycle,” he said.

“In the Northeast, it’s paper mills. In Arkansas, it’s poultry confinement. In Iowa you smell hog confinements. In Nebraska, it’s feed lots. In southern Kansas, you smell oil fields. It’s all where the money in each state comes from,” he said.

“In air-conditioned cars, you’re isolated inside, but on a motorcycle, you are out in the world," he said. "It’s a great way of seeing the country and the world around you.”