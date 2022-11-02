UNK professor discussing quantum technologies at next Science Cafe

KEARNEY — The next University of Nebraska at Kearney Science Cafe will focus on the science behind quantum entanglement.

The event, “Next-generation materials for quantum information science,” will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at The Loft in Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St. in Kearney, and is hosted by Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society.

The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded for quantum entanglement. This fascinating phenomenon is a driving force behind the currently unfolding second quantum revolution that aims to develop a new generation of quantum technologies, such as quantum computing, quantum sensing or quantum cryptography.

UNK assistant professor of physics Aleksander Wysocki will discuss the fundamental physics behind such applications, describe the difficulties the field faces and outline the current research efforts to overcome these challenges by designing novel materials that can act as building blocks for quantum technologies.

Wysocki is an assistant professor in the UNK Department of Physics. Before joining UNK, he worked as a researcher at Cornell University, Ames Laboratory and Virginia Tech. He completed his undergraduate studies at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poland and obtained his doctorate degree in physics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2009. His research interests are in the area of computational materials science, with a particular emphasis on spintronic, energy and quantum information technology applications.

For more information, contact Allen Thomas, UNK associate professor of chemistry, at 308-865-8452 or thomasaa@unk.edu.