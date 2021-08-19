UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season September 2

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 2 home football game against Missouri Southern.
In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in downtown Kearney.
Other scheduled performances include the Oct. 2 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Exhibition in Grand Island, Oct. 9 UNK Homecoming Parade in downtown Kearney and Oct. 23 Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, which is hosted by Kearney High School.
Show themes for the 2021 season include music from Queen and the Beatles.
The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. Drum majors are DeVere Larington of Ogallala and Greg Stoner of North Platte.
Pride of the Plains Schedule
Sept. 2, 7 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Missouri Southern (Foster Field)
Sept. 18, 10 a.m. – Band Day Parade (Downtown Kearney)
Sept. 18, 1 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Washburn (Foster Field)
Oct. 2 – Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Exhibition (Grand Island)
Oct. 9, 10 a.m. – UNK Homecoming Parade (Downtown Kearney)
Oct. 9, 2 p.m. – UNK Band Alumni Day and Loper Football vs. Missouri Western, (Foster Field)
Oct. 23, 2 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Lincoln University (Foster Field)
Oct. 23, TBD – Exhibition, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Contest (Kearney High School)
Nov. 13, 12 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Northeastern State (Foster Field)
UNK Pride of the Plains Members
Nebraska
Alliance – Keaton Cottrell
Arapahoe – Danielle Eidson
Aurora – Tyler Miller
Bayard – TruLee White
Broken Bow – Cameron Grafel
Central City – Bailey Manhart
Columbus – Douglas Davidchik, Marion Heindryckx, Caitlin Jahn, Cassie Kouma, Elijah Mackie, Isaac McPhillips, Ryan Sims, Annie Trotter, Ellie Trotter, Travis Woodcock
Comstock – Jessica Bruha
Culbertson – Kassi Cooper
Dannebrog – Ally Phillips
Fairbury – Samantha Lee
Franklin – Aly Lunsford
Fremont – Dan Shipley
Gering – Isaiah Henderson, Alethia Henderson
Gibbon – Morgan Wadkins-Meyer
Grand Island – Jaden Cameron, Noah Foley, Jordan Hernandez-Estrada, Abraham Lopez-Ramirez, Taylor Mues, Aryanna Warner, Alisha Vavra
Hartington – Sadie Uhing
Hastings – Ashley Hein, Mekenzie Miller
Hemingford – Kylie Mendiola
Henderson – Madison Miller
Kearney – Megan Ashman, Will Cavill, Ashleigh Doremus, Mychaela Fegter, Richard Harbols, Jacob Obrecht, Jacob Solomon, Jacob Temme
Kenesaw – Emma Schroeder, Bodie Belz
La Vista – Paige Addleman
Lawrence – Brandi Mazour
Lexington – Jennifer Sanchez
Lincoln – Chloe Bohaty, Zander Hraban, Isabella Mattran, Emma McDermott, Natalie Olson
McCook – Jackie Hinze
Norfolk – Isabelle Kaup, Abbey Nemec, Kelsi Woodard
North Bend Dani Richardson
North Platte – Reace Anderson, Alleigh Beckman, Joel Bradley, Renee Cary, Derek Patterson, Bailey Roeder, Greg Stoner, Devin Wolcott
Ogallala – DeVere Larington
Omaha – Joey Auch Moedy, Rahn Johnson, Chris Schroeder, Nicole Wandrey
Papillion – Kaylee Mielke, Ellie Morrison
Ravenna – Ryan Johnson
Rising City – Connor Morrison
Scottsbluff – Harley Herman
Shelton – Matt Puhalla
Superior – Haley West
Tobias – Kala Most
York – Sam Heitz
Out of State
Atwood, KS – Daisy Hawkins
East Stroudsburg, PA – Ming Li Goldston
Garden City, KS – Fernanda Chacon-Arzaga
Parker, CO – Hayden Baldwin
