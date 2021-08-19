 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season September 2
0 Comments
top story

UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season September 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 2 home football game against Missouri Southern.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in downtown Kearney.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other scheduled performances include the Oct. 2 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Exhibition in Grand Island, Oct. 9 UNK Homecoming Parade in downtown Kearney and Oct. 23 Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, which is hosted by Kearney High School.

Show themes for the 2021 season include music from Queen and the Beatles.

The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. Drum majors are DeVere Larington of Ogallala and Greg Stoner of North Platte.

Pride of the Plains Schedule

Sept. 2, 7 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Missouri Southern (Foster Field)

Sept. 18, 10 a.m. – Band Day Parade (Downtown Kearney)

Sept. 18, 1 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Washburn (Foster Field)

Oct. 2 – Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Exhibition (Grand Island)

Oct. 9, 10 a.m. – UNK Homecoming Parade (Downtown Kearney)

Oct. 9, 2 p.m. – UNK Band Alumni Day and Loper Football vs. Missouri Western, (Foster Field)

Oct. 23, 2 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Lincoln University (Foster Field)

Oct. 23, TBD – Exhibition, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Contest (Kearney High School)

Nov. 13, 12 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Northeastern State (Foster Field)

UNK Pride of the Plains Members

Nebraska

Alliance – Keaton Cottrell

Arapahoe – Danielle Eidson

Aurora – Tyler Miller

Bayard – TruLee White

Broken Bow – Cameron Grafel

Central City – Bailey Manhart

Columbus – Douglas Davidchik, Marion Heindryckx, Caitlin Jahn, Cassie Kouma, Elijah Mackie, Isaac McPhillips, Ryan Sims, Annie Trotter, Ellie Trotter, Travis Woodcock

Comstock – Jessica Bruha

Culbertson – Kassi Cooper

Dannebrog – Ally Phillips

Fairbury – Samantha Lee

Franklin – Aly Lunsford

Fremont – Dan Shipley

Gering – Isaiah Henderson, Alethia Henderson

Gibbon – Morgan Wadkins-Meyer

Grand Island – Jaden Cameron, Noah Foley, Jordan Hernandez-Estrada, Abraham Lopez-Ramirez, Taylor Mues, Aryanna Warner, Alisha Vavra

Hartington – Sadie Uhing

Hastings – Ashley Hein, Mekenzie Miller

Hemingford – Kylie Mendiola

Henderson – Madison Miller

Kearney – Megan Ashman, Will Cavill, Ashleigh Doremus, Mychaela Fegter, Richard Harbols, Jacob Obrecht, Jacob Solomon, Jacob Temme

Kenesaw – Emma Schroeder, Bodie Belz

La Vista – Paige Addleman

Lawrence – Brandi Mazour

Lexington – Jennifer Sanchez

Lincoln – Chloe Bohaty, Zander Hraban, Isabella Mattran, Emma McDermott, Natalie Olson

McCook – Jackie Hinze

Norfolk – Isabelle Kaup, Abbey Nemec, Kelsi Woodard

North Bend Dani Richardson

North Platte – Reace Anderson, Alleigh Beckman, Joel Bradley, Renee Cary, Derek Patterson, Bailey Roeder, Greg Stoner, Devin Wolcott

Ogallala – DeVere Larington

Omaha – Joey Auch Moedy, Rahn Johnson, Chris Schroeder, Nicole Wandrey

Papillion – Kaylee Mielke, Ellie Morrison

Ravenna – Ryan Johnson

Rising City – Connor Morrison

Scottsbluff – Harley Herman

Shelton – Matt Puhalla

Superior – Haley West

Tobias – Kala Most

York – Sam Heitz

Out of State

Atwood, KS – Daisy Hawkins

East Stroudsburg, PA – Ming Li Goldston

Garden City, KS – Fernanda Chacon-Arzaga

Parker, CO – Hayden Baldwin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fla. school district defies gov on mask mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News