UNK Pride of the Plains marching band opens season in September

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in downtown Kearney.

Other scheduled performances include the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Oct. 1, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at Kearney High School on Oct. 22, and the UNK Homecoming Parade on Oct. 29.

Show themes for the 2022 season include music from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall.

Drum majors are Ming Li Goldston of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and Sadie Uhing of Hartington.

Pride of the Plains 2022 Performance Schedule

Sept. 8, 7 p.m. – Loper Football vs Pittsburg State (Foster Field)

Sept. 17, 10 a.m. – UNK Band Day Parade (Downtown Kearney)

Sept. 17, 1 p.m. – Exhibition, Bearcat Marching Festival (Kearney High School)

Sept. 24, 1 p.m. – UNK Band Alumni Day and Loper Football vs Central Missouri (Foster Field)

Oct. 1, 8:15 a.m. – Harvest of Harmony Parade (Grand Island)

Oct. 1, 7 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Fort Hays State (Foster Field)

Oct. 15, 1 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Emporia State (Foster Field)

Oct. 22, TBD – Exhibition, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association contest (Kearney High School)

Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – UNK Homecoming Parade (Downtown Kearney)

Oct. 29, 2 p.m. – Loper Football vs Northwest Missouri State (Foster Field)

Nov. 5, 12 p.m. – Loper Football vs Central Oklahoma (Foster Field)