UNK Prep Academy closes COVID-19 learning gap

KEARNEY – The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted elementary students across the country.

When schools were forced to abruptly close their doors in spring 2020, teachers and administrators had to adjust on the fly. They quickly transitioned to remote education, knowing that even their best efforts to teach children online may not be good enough.

One year later, COVID-related learning loss remains a concern. On top of the increased stress and anxiety brought on by the pandemic, many students faced additional challenges, whether it’s food insecurity or a lack of access to high-speed internet and other resources.

“We know that COVID impacted a lot of kids in our community,” said Amy Nebesniak, an associate math professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Even though a majority of the kids were able to attend school in person this year, the pandemic still affected them in numerous ways.”

Nebesniak, who also serves as director of the PAWS University program at UNK, doesn’t want to see these students fall too far behind. Neither do UNK administrators.

That’s why they worked together to develop a new program that provides summer learning opportunities for students who are academically at-risk.