UNK political science professor pleased by peaceful transfer of power, but remains troubled over election mistruths

Aviles, a native of Miami who has been at UNK for 18 years, had worried about that various right-wing extremists might try to disrupt the Inauguration or attack state capitals across the nation Wednesday. He was pleased that did not happen.

But he remains troubled over “what I view as mistruths and lies about stealing the election. To the extent that we have 30 percent of the public, mostly Republicans, who believe the election was stolen, is disturbing.

“It’s clear that this activity and insurrection represent hundreds of thousands of people, maybe millions, who believe that this election was stolen and that it merits more extreme measures,” he said.

He said that although the FBI is tracking down those who planned and/or were part of the attack that left five people dead, he believes that this threat will continue into the immediate future.

He hopes that as the FBI makes “hundreds of arrests,” its activity may curb some of the activities of armed militias around the country.

“Republican leaders have to be much more explicit that the election was not stolen. It’s their responsibility to be very clear about that and try to work against this myth/lie that the election was stolen,” Aviles said.