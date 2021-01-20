UNK political science professor pleased by peaceful transfer of power, but remains troubled over election mistruths

KEARNEY — Will Aviles, a professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, was relieved at the peaceful inauguration of President Joseph Biden on Wednesday.
Aviles turned on his television set at 9 a.m.
“I was hoping there wouldn’t be any acts of violence of assault, given all the concerns raised by the FBI after Jan. 6, but once it was pretty clear it would be peaceful, I was interested in hearing what Biden was going to say. I thought his speech made an effective, convincing case that he’s genuine about his desire to try to work with Republicans and mitigate all those divisions in Washington,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
Aviles thought it went well. He was glad to see Vice President Mike Pence participating after former President Donald Trump departed Washington, D.C. shortly after dawn for his home in Florida.
“It was a recognition that this inauguration tradition, this ritual, does not involve hard-core partisanship. It’s an American tradition to see senators interacting with their counterparts,” Aviles said.
It was only the fourth time that an outgoing President has skipped the inauguration of the next president, but the first since Andrew Johnson did it in 1869. (The others were John Adams, in 1801, and his son, John Quincy Adams, in 1829.)
Aviles, a native of Miami who has been at UNK for 18 years, had worried about that various right-wing extremists might try to disrupt the Inauguration or attack state capitals across the nation Wednesday. He was pleased that did not happen.
But he remains troubled over “what I view as mistruths and lies about stealing the election. To the extent that we have 30 percent of the public, mostly Republicans, who believe the election was stolen, is disturbing.
“It’s clear that this activity and insurrection represent hundreds of thousands of people, maybe millions, who believe that this election was stolen and that it merits more extreme measures,” he said.
He said that although the FBI is tracking down those who planned and/or were part of the attack that left five people dead, he believes that this threat will continue into the immediate future.
He hopes that as the FBI makes “hundreds of arrests,” its activity may curb some of the activities of armed militias around the country.
“Republican leaders have to be much more explicit that the election was not stolen. It’s their responsibility to be very clear about that and try to work against this myth/lie that the election was stolen,” Aviles said.
“I think that is fundamental. Those lies need to be de-legitimized. From my vantage point, it falls upon GOP leadership and conservative media to make those statements very clear and very public,” he said.
“It’s necessary to move away from a place where violence has to be a part of political conflict and debates. We need to get back to a system where we have channels of democratic debate that do not involve force or violence,” he added.
Aviles has not had a chance to discuss the inauguration with UNK students because they won’t return to campus for the spring semester until Monday, but he said a few students did comment about the Jan. 6 uprising on Facebook. “They were shocked at what transpired and saddened by the loss of life,” he said.
He looks forward to such discussions when the semester gets underway Monday. He said that after the November election, some students believed Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from Trump. The class talked about the “options that Trump engaged in,” he said, and some students believed that “something nefarious” took place in Georgia and Pennsylvania.
For Aviles, whose focus is primarily Latin American politics, that was a bit jarring. “Normally I say, ‘Let’s talk about Columbia,’” he said.