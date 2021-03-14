UNK Police bring joy to Kearney boy in Omaha hospital

KEARNEY – Underneath that face mask, Jaiden Kissinger was all smiles as he posed for photos with members of the University of Nebraska at Kearney Police Department.

The 5-year-old Kearney boy got to check out the cruiser parked outside Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, and he received a police hat and enough toys and games to make any kid jealous.

For 30 minutes on that Wednesday morning, it was easy to forget all the tough times that led to this moment.

“After they left, Jaiden said it was the best day ever. To be honest, on Thursday and Friday, I wasn’t sure that we were going to get to bring Jaiden home, and all I kept thinking was, ‘Thank God he had the best day ever before this,’” his mother Malissa Kissinger said with tears in her eyes.

ROAD TO RECOVERY

Jaiden was born with a congenital heart defect. He underwent surgery at just 3 months old to repair a hole in his heart, and a second procedure two months later replaced the mitral valve with an artificial Melody valve.

When he was 13 months old, he entered the foster care system, where Malissa was his home health nurse.