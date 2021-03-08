UNK plans full return to campus this fall with less restrictions

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney continues to develop plans for a full return to campus this fall with less restrictions.

Students who attend UNK can expect to have a traditional college experience with in-person instruction and increased on-campus and in-person activity for many events.

“UNK plans to continue with our normal, residential operations in fall 2021. We are planning classroom densities and campus life to go forward without spacing restrictions,” said Chancellor Doug Kristensen.

While many universities did not return to in-person learning this academic year, UNK has offered in-person classes and other on-campus activities in 2020-21. Residence halls, the student union, dining services and other campus services remained open and offered.

“UNK stayed true to our residential mission this year, balancing in-person classes with our excellent online offerings. We did it safely, and we served our students,” Kristensen said.

While the number of COVID-19 cases are in decline and vaccinations are increasing, UNK will remain flexible in its approach and won’t rush to implement policies and make detailed decisions regarding the fall semester. Those decisions will occur based on circumstances at the time.