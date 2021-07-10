UNK planning major improvements to campus library

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is planning a major renovation project that would move Calvin T. Ryan Library further into the 21st century and better address the needs of students, staff and faculty.

The result of a master planning process that started in 2016, the roughly $25 million project would enhance the library’s role as the center of learning on campus by creating an inviting and engaging environment that combines physical collections with new technology while devoting more space to group and individual study areas.

“Student library needs and use are as varied as the students themselves. During a library visit, a student might shift between consulting with a librarian, being a solitary user, working with a project team or study group or visiting socially with a friend. We hope to develop a space that would work toward meeting all of those needs,” said Janet Stoeger Wilke, dean of Calvin T. Ryan Library.

Over the past two decades, UNK has shifted from physical to online access for many resources. The remodel would allow for more efficient storage of the library’s physical collections, reducing operating costs and providing additional room for other services and resources.