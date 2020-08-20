UNK one of many colleges to get bomb threat Thursday morning

KEARNEY — Activities kicking off the new school year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney aren’t being affected following a bomb threat this morning.
Around 10 a.m. the UNK main switchboard received a phone call from a digitized voice indicating suspicious packages were being delivered to campus. Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson, said the caller didn’t identify specific locations.
UNK’s threat was one of several made to college campuses across the country, including institutions in the Big Ten Conference and Penn State University.
UNK administrators worked with UNK Police, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and FBI, and based on similar situations across the country, determined the threat was not credible. UNK Police and KPD did a sweep of the Kearney campus and ensured it was safe.
“We take all threats seriously, and followed the protocols in place,” Gottula said.
More than 2,400 employees and students already have reported to UNK for fall classes, which start Monday. At the time the threat was received, Gottula said, UNK was hosting a sorority event at Foster Field, however, it wasn’t affected.
