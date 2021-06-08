UNK offering free hands-on cybersecurity camp for middle schoolers

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting a weeklong summer camp for middle schoolers who want to learn more about technology and cybersecurity.

Scheduled for July 12-16 in UNK’s Discovery Hall, the Super GenCyber Girls camp uses hands-on activities to teach cybersecurity concepts, then participants learn about the technology by spending time in the lab. Based on the Six Cybersecurity Concepts, the curriculum incorporates real-world cybersecurity techniques alongside fun STEM activities.

“Participants from our last camp were really excited to learn they could do these technical activities. Many parents commented that they couldn’t believe their daughters were so engaged in the cybersecurity camp,” said director Angela Hollman, an associate professor in UNK’s Department of Cyber Systems.

The Super GenCyber Girls camp runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, with breakfast, lunch and snacks included. There is no cost to participate. Middle school students (grades five through eight) with no technical experience are encouraged to sign up.