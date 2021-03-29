UNK names winners of Nebraska Emerging Writer Contest

KEARNEY – Seven high school students have been named winners in a University of Nebraska at Kearney writing contest with the theme “Nebraska in the Year 2020.”

The Nebraska Emerging Writer Contest included submissions from students across the state in three categories: essay, poetry and short story. It was sponsored and organized by UNK’s Phi Eta Sigma chapter. Cash prizes totaling $500 were given to the winners.

Briannah Stromer, a junior at Hastings High School, won first place in the poetry division. Cydnee Coutts, a senior at Creighton Community High School, placed first in the short story category, and Elwood High School senior Hanna Wood won first in the essay portion of the contest.

Winners have been invited to read their submissions April 16 at the Student Language and Literature Conference organized by the UNK Department of English.

Winning entries include:

Poetry

1st Place – Briannah Stromer, junior, Hastings High School, “Farmers in a Pandemic”

2nd Place – Brooke Slangal, sophomore, Axtell High School, “We Will All Get Through This Together”

