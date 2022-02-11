 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK mask mandate expires today
UNK mask mandate expires today

KEARNEY — With just 13 cases of COVID reported at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as of Thursday, the mask policy currently in place expires at 5 p.m. today Friday. Face masks will not be required in classrooms, labs or other locations on campus.

This decision is based on declining disease transmission in the state and the low number of COVID-19 cases reported on campus, according to UNK spokesman Todd Gottula. However, students and employees are encouraged to wear masks in group settings and other situations they deem appropriate.

“While no longer required, we ask employees and students to remain diligent in wearing masks, self-screening and reporting symptoms. These are simple measures proven to be effective in controlling the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in our community,” he said.

“Together we will continue to move past the current wave of COVID-19. We know from experience that each of us can have an impact,” he added.

