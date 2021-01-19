UNK marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day with goals of peace, equality

Although campus was closed for the federal holiday and most students don’t return from winter break until next week, nearly 50 people attended the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, which was conducted with COVID-19 protocol in place. Chancellor Doug Kristensen and Senior Adviser to the Chancellor for Executive Affairs John Falconer spoke during the ceremony.

Hinga was pleased to see the turnout on a chilly January day.

“In a world where there’s so much division right now, we need to remember that this country was founded on the principles of freedom and justice,” he said. “Moments like this are ones that we need to commemorate.”

For UNK sophomore Isabelle Short of Omaha, the event was an opportunity to reflect on the country’s history and think about its future.

“We’re still working toward the same things Dr. King was working toward during the civil rights movement,” she said. “It takes constant work for things to change and for a difference to be made.”

As a college student, Short said it’s important to use her voice to advocate for those who continue to face inequality. As a future teacher, the elementary education major knows she has an opportunity to spread this message to the next generation.