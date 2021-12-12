UNK junior Grace McDonald receives top scholarship from Nebraska Broadcasters Association

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation (NBAF) is awarding its highest scholarship to University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Grace McDonald.

A Rockville native, McDonald received the Marty Riemenschneider Scholarship in recognition of her achievements in broadcast journalism. Named after the former president and executive director of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association (NBA) and current president emeritus, the scholarship is worth $5,000.

McDonald is one of just five students from across the state who were awarded NBAF scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.

“One of our favorite tasks of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation is recognizing students actively pursuing a career in broadcasting through awarding scholarships. Once again, we are amazed at the talent across the state and look forward to the time when these students enter into the workforce full time to share their passion for broadcasting,” said Ami Graham, general manager of NRG Media-Lincoln and chair of the NBA board.

A double major in multimedia and journalism, McDonald has been showcasing her talent since high school, when she was a paid columnist for the Grand Island Independent throughout her senior year.