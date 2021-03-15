UNK joins national esports conference for competitive gamers

NECC members include larger schools such as the University of Wisconsin and University of Alabama, as well as many smaller colleges and universities. UNK, Concordia University and Midland University are the participating members from Nebraska.

“This is a great way for our students to gain more experience while connecting with gamers from across the country,” Roberts said. “My hope is that it attracts more players to our esports program, as well.”

Esports is also a way to promote UNK.

The NECC streams a number of its games on platforms such as Twitch, Facebook Gaming, YouTube and ESTV, the conference’s television partner.

“Our streaming effort was really popular last semester. More than 2 million people saw NECC esports action, and we’re excited to grow on that number this spring,” said VanRyn.

UNK is actively recruiting players, with a goal of competing in NECC events in the fall 2021 season.

In the meantime, there are other opportunities for Lopers to get involved with esports.