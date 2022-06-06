UNK housing available to CCC-Kearney students

KEARNEY — Central Community College and the University of Nebraska-Kearney have entered a unique residential housing partnership.

Beginning in fall 2022, the CCC/UNK Residential Housing Program will allow CCC students studying at the Kearney Center to live in UNK’s Randall/Mantor hall or Centennial Towers. Kearney Center students must be enrolled in 12 or more credit hours for both the fall and spring semesters and be age 25 or younger on the first day of classes.

“Central Community College is thrilled to be embarking on what we believe to be a historic and unique partnership with UNK, said Dr. Beth Klitz, CCC dean of student success. “While CCC and UNK have partnered recently on multiple 2 + 2 instructional programs, this is the first student services agreement between the schools. Through this program, CCC’s Kearney Center students have a tremendous opportunity to experience the benefits and rewards of an on-campus living experience.”

In addition to affordable housing and a safe environment, CCC-Kearney students can opt into such UNK services as health and counseling, student events, the wellness center and student parking.

Applications to live in UNK housing are available. CCC students may contact Ashley Weets, director of student and enrollment services at the CCC-Kearney Center for more details. For complete details about the CCC/UNK Residential Housing Program, please visit cccneb.edu/student-life/housing/Kearney-housing or go.unk.edu/ccchousing.