UNK hosts Admitted Student Day for future Lopers

For other students, the event gave them a head start on college planning.

Lytle, who wants to be a high school chemistry teacher, first toured UNK after a friend enrolled at the university. The campus and community “really seemed like a good fit for me,” she said.

She called Admitted Student Day a “refresher course” that allowed her to further experience the campus culture, meet other future Lopers and start thinking about the ways she wants to get involved outside the classroom.

“This is kind of like a final preview before I come here in the fall,” said Lytle. She’s interested in Fraternity and Sorority Life, intramural sports and eventually the opportunity to tutor other students through the Learning Commons.

Hampton High School student Abbey Arndt, who plans to study early childhood/elementary education, was also familiar with UNK from previous campus visits. Plus, she has family in Kearney.

“It felt like home when I first came here,” said Arndt, who likes the smaller, close-knit campus. She came to Admitted Student Day to get more information on financial aid and campus resources.