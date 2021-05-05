UNK hosting two graduation ceremonies at Health and Sports Center

KEARNEY – Undergraduate and graduate degrees for 685 students will be conferred during University of Nebraska at Kearney spring commencement exercises.

Undergraduates will be recognized 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, and a separate graduate-degree hooding ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Both ceremonies will be at UNK’s Health and Sports Center, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

There is no restriction on the number of guests students can bring to either ceremony. All attendees and participants must wear face masks.

Individuals planning to attend are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and stay at home if they are feeling ill or have been in recent contact with someone with COVID-19. Those who are unable to attend in person may watch the ceremonies via livestream on UNK’s website. A recording can also be viewed later on the website.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen will award degrees at both ceremonies.

William “Bill” Jackman, chair of the University of Nebraska Foundation Board of Directors and senior vice president of investments for UBS Financial Services in Dallas, Texas, will deliver the undergraduate commencement address.