UNK hosting PAWS University summer camps for elementary students

KEARNEY – PAWS University is back and better than ever.

Hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the curriculum-based summer camps for students entering grades one through six are returning to an in-person format for 2021, with some exciting additions.

“Although we loved being able to provide PAWS University: Home Edition kits for community families last summer, our entire team is thrilled to have our campers back on campus for face-to-face learning,” said program director Amy Nebesniak, an associate professor in the UNK Department of Math and Statistics.

Last year, PAWS University created about 550 take-home kits each week, giving area families access to educational activities, books and projects, as well as other learning opportunities shared on the program’s website and Facebook page. The free program reached around 700 area youths.

This year, PAWS University campers can choose from a variety of one-week workshops, four-week academies and PAWS Plus options offered June 7 through July 2 on the UNK campus.