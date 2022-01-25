UNK hosting MLK Day of Service with keynote speaker Ernie Chambers

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the second annual MLK Day of Service on campus.

Scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room, the event recognizes King’s impact as a social activist and civil rights leader while spreading his message and promoting the “beloved community” he dreamed of.

“The MLK Day of Service is an opportunity to positively impact our community and ensure we’re living and practicing the gospel of unity and social justice he championed,” said Luis Olivas, assistant director of UNK’s Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion. “Dr. King knew that it wasn’t enough to just talk the talk, that he had to walk the walk for his words to be credible, and we must follow suit on our campus.”

Thursday’s event begins with a keynote address from former state Sen. Ernie Chambers, who will discuss his longtime commitment to public service and the importance of being difference makers in our communities. UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, who served alongside Chambers in the Nebraska Legislature, will provide the introduction.

