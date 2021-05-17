UNK hosting health sciences summer camp for high schoolers

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting one-day summer camps for high school students interested in health care careers.

The Health Science Explorers camps are open to students entering grades nine through 12 who want to learn more about health care professions and UNK’s health sciences programs.

There are two locations and four dates to choose from.

Camps are scheduled for June 18 and July 8 at the UNK campus in Kearney and June 24 and July 13 in Grand Island. Each camp runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a light breakfast, lunch and snacks.

In Kearney, students will begin the day at the Bruner Hall of Science before heading to the Health Science Education Complex on campus for hands-on activities.

The Grand Island camps start at College Park, 3180 W. U.S. Highway 34, followed by interactive activities at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Participants will learn about topics related to health care, engage in simulations and case studies and attend sessions designed to increase their awareness of health care professions. Each camp features a panel discussion with area providers from different health care fields.