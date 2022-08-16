UNK hosting back-to-school events for students, community members

KEARNEY — It’s time to kick off a new school year.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is welcoming new and returning students to campus with a variety of events and activities beginning Friday.

A longstanding UNK tradition, Blue and Gold Welcome Week allows Lopers to connect with campus and the Kearney community while building new relationships and learning about services and resources that will help them throughout their college career.

“Blue and Gold Welcome Week is a way for incoming students to become familiar with the campus, meet faculty and fellow students and gain knowledge about the educational opportunities available to them,” said Renae Zimmer, director of student engagement at UNK. “We’re looking forward to a great week filled with Loper pride.”

The largest and most popular event, Blue and Gold Showcase, is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday near the Bell Tower and Cope Fountain on campus. Around 2,000 to 3,000 students, staff, faculty and community members typically attend the back-to-school bash, which includes a variety of games and activities, live music by Joe Huettner and plenty of product giveaways and prizes.

More than 160 businesses, campus organizations and other exhibitors are expected to participate in the showcase, and Chancellor Doug Kristensen is hosting a picnic from 5:30-7 p.m.

Blue and Gold Showcase is free and open to the public.

The Pride of the Plains Marching Band will perform a public exhibition 7:30-8 p.m. Friday at Foster Field.

Another popular Blue and Gold Welcome Week event, Destination Downtown, is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 25 along Central Avenue in downtown Kearney.

Students and community members are invited to check out local businesses while enjoying food, games and other activities. Omaha pop/rock band Joystick will perform an outdoor concert beginning at 5:30 p.m., playing hits from the 1970s to today’s music. The meal at Cunningham’s Journal costs $5, but all other activities are free.