UNK homecoming activities planned through Sunday; streets closed for Saturday parade

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that a number of streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the University of Nebraska at Kearney homecoming parade.

A UNK and community tradition, the homecoming parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The route begins at the Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., and progresses south on Central Avenue, west on Railroad Street, north on Third Avenue, west on 21st Street, south on Eighth Avenue and west on 20th Street before ending at Ninth Avenue near Pioneer Park.

The theme for this year’s festivities is “Searching for Blue and Gold.” Homecoming activities, which began Monday, continue through Sunday.

There’s still time for businesses, nonprofits, school bands and UNK student organizations to join the parade. The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Thursday. To register, visit unk.edu/homecoming and complete the online form. There is no cost.

For more information, contact Tim Danube at 308-865-8523 or danubet@unk.edu.

A popular event during homecoming, the "the state’s largest lip-sync contest," is 7 p.m. Thursday at the Health and Sports Center. The public is invited to watch UNK student groups perform their choreographed dances during this entertaining competition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}