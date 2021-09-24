UNK graduates watch University Village vision come to life

KEARNEY – When Joey Cochran was a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he often gazed at the 100-plus acres of undeveloped farmland just south of campus and wondered what it would be used for.

“I knew the university owned it, but I had zero clue what it would ever turn into,” Cochran said.

Well, that’s not entirely true. He actually had a pretty good idea.

During his senior year, Cochran and other students in a UNK marketing class were assigned a project that required them to come up with their own plans for the property. He suggested educational buildings – an obvious answer for a university – along with hotels, restaurants and retail businesses that draw people to the area.

“There are so many different things you could use the land for,” said Cochran, who graduated in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a management emphasis.

Turns out, his vision wasn’t too far from reality.

Nearly 20 years later, that farmland is the site of University Village, a public-private development that combines educational, residential, commercial and recreational opportunities in a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.