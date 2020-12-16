UNK graduates to be honored in two ceremonies, Dec. 17-18

KEARNEY – For the first time, two commencement ceremonies will be held at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Graduate degrees for winter graduates will be conferred at a hooding ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and undergraduate degrees will be conferred at exercises 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

Both ceremonies will be at the UNK Health and Sports Center and will be conducted under approved health protocols because of COVID-19. Attendance in the indoor arena must be under 25% of capacity and masks will be required. Both events are open only to participants and invited guests, with ticket information below.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen will award degrees at both ceremonies, and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter will be in attendance.

Kim Carlson, professor of biology, will deliver the address at the graduate exercises. Carlson joined the UNK faculty in 2003. An alumna earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at UNK, she earned her doctorate in biological sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her primary research areas are aging research, the OTK18 gene and Nora virus, which she conducts with her undergraduate students. She has received numerous teaching and research awards.