UNK graduate Jazmin Urbina shares her lifelong love of learning

Urbina had the opportunity to use her ESL endorsement in the third grade classroom, which included children from many ethnic backgrounds, including Vietnamese, Hispanic and African American. Teachers came from many different backgrounds, as well.

“Being from a different culture, I walked in there and literally cried. ‘Oh my God, I feel like I actually belong here,’” Urbina said. “You don’t see very many teachers that look like you, especially growing up. Being in a very diverse school with so many teachers of different ethnicities really touched me.”

Under the guidance of her cooperating teacher, Jung Banh, Urbina taught English to Spanish- and Vietnamese-speaking children. That was a rewarding experience.

“I was little once and I came here not knowing any English at all,” Urbina said. “Now I’m older and can give back to the little kids. I was once in their shoes. I know how they feel.”

Additionally, Urbina taught math, science, grammar, reading and writing to the third graders. Banh taught her how to be a better teacher.