UNK graduate Allison Bauer earns spot on NFL cheerleading team

DREAM COME TRUE

The Denver Broncos Cheerleaders are the best of the best.

Roughly 300 people audition each spring, including returning members, but only the top 26 make the squad.

Bauer was a finalist in 2020, then COVID-19 ended tryouts early and the team decided not to add any new members.

“They told us it wouldn’t have been a regular season and they wanted us to have the full experience, so they didn’t feel it was fair to bring in new rookies for last year,” she explained.

There was a consolation prize, though. All of the finalists from 2020 automatically advanced to the same stage this year, moving them past the first two rounds of cuts.

Bauer and 60 others participated in finals week, when they were judged on their dance ability, personal accomplishments, community involvement and football knowledge.

“There was definitely a lot of research about the team going into finals,” Bauer admits. “There was a lot of studying.”

With the exception of her mother Beth, a longtime Broncos fan, Bauer was raised in a Kansas City Chiefs family. But she’s more than happy to don the orange and blue.