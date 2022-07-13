UNK grad to serve two-year term as FOCUS missionary

KEARNEY — Jessie Daake is both excited and apprehensive these days.

She’s never lived outside of Kearney. She’s never lived on her own. She’s never had a full-time job. All that will change in late July when she heads to the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo., to become a FOCUS missionary for two years.

FOCUS, or the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, sends missionaries who are college graduates to work with students on college campuses.

Daake is nonplussed by the nuts and bolts of this assignment. She will share a four-bedroom house with three female FOCUS missionaries. She must raise her own $48,000 salary because she is not permitted to hold an outside job. That way, she will be available at all times to students and their busy schedules.

Daake, a May graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a 2018 graduate of Kearney Catholic High School, wi ll be following in the footsteps of the two missionaries who founded the FOCUS program in 1998.

“We put all our efforts on the college campus because the university is the most strategic place to transform the world,” the FOCUS website says.

Daake understands that. “Everyone has a desire in their heart that can only be filled by God,” she said.

Her personal spiritual journey began in the fall of 2021.

The daughter of Lynda and Scott Daake and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Daake compiled an exhaustive list of noteworthy activities at UNK: cheerleader, a member of both Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and the Order of Omega Greek honorary society, a Chancellor’s Ambassador and more. But her life took a curious twist last fall when she attended a Bible study led by Megan Krueger, a FOCUS missionary at UNK.

“There was strength in our small but mighty group,” Daake said. “Megan also took time to invest in me outside of this group by having coffee with me and inviting me to events at the Newman Center.” The Newman Center provides social and spiritual support for Roman Catholic students on campus.

Daake said she’d always led a “very much divided lifestyle” with spiritual and academic/pragmatic sides. Late last fall, those two sides collided at a Gospel presentation when she encountered the question, “Where is God in your life? Is He at the center, or is something else at the center, and he’s on the side?’”

“I had kept saying, ‘I am the center of my life, but when the time is right, I will put God in the center,” she said. “But Megan kept giving me little ways I could pursue the Lord. I wasn’t ready for that, but I’m a people person, and I decided to make the surrender to Christ because I didn’t want to let Megan down.”

The evening after that Gospel presentation, she surrendered her life to Christ, but afterwards, “I felt uncomfortable. I wondered, ‘What did I just do?’” she said.

Instead of going back to her dorm, she went to the Newman Center chapel and prayed. She told God that He had made it clear that she couldn’t make it on her own. “I laid everything at his feet and just laid back into His arms. I had a moment of realization that I needed to surrender my life to the Lord,” she said.

She headed back to her dorm. That night, as she laid in bed, “I had a true joy in my heart that I hadn’t felt in so long. I realized I needed to let Him in,” she said.

Shortly after that, Krueger encouraged Daake to apply for FOCUS. Daake did, but she was rejected. She was stunned and confused.

“That was hard,” she said. “I told God, ‘I thought this is what you wanted. What is going on?’” She got an internal message back: Jessie, you are not ready. This is so new to you.

“He said, ‘Take a bigger step back.’ I needed to surrender even more and make God the center of my life in all things. He was giving me more time to do that,” she did.

In January, she re-applied for FOCUS. This time, she was accepted. This spring, she began attending daily Mass at the Newman Center. Her prayer life picked up, too. She led a Bible study for a small group of her Alpha Omicron Pi sisters.

“That was so, so good. I could see the love and desire in these girls’ hearts. They just needed guidance. I loved hearing their questions,” she said.

Her initial FOCUS commitment is for two years. She can extend that to three years if she chooses. Then, she expects to launch a career in foundation work in the healthcare field. She earned her degree at UNK with a business administration major and a minor in health care management.

FOCUS assigned her to Golden based on her personality and leadership, among other qualities. Daake, who has three brothers and no sisters, joked that she’s been “preparing for CSM my whole life.” She had her first FOCUS training this summer in Bismarck, N.D.

In Golden, she will work with five other FOCUS missionaries. With her extensive sorority experience at UNK, she expects to reach out to sorority women at the predominantly male campus. She organized her sorority’s Strike Out Bowling event in March 2020 to benefit the Arthritis Foundation. She also led the AOPi Sisters for Soldiers project, assembling 451 care packages for service members here and overseas.

With that experience, she feels confident about raising the $4,000 a month she’ll require for her own salary for the next two years. The friendly, outgoing, energetic Daake hopes to develop relationships with the people who support her financially. “This will also help develop the relationship side of my future career,” she said.

“I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. I could have turned away from FOCUS when I was first rejected, but what better career is there than to share the love of Jesus for others, and to work for organization that invests in me as well?”

