UNK grad student selected for national addictions counselor fellowship program

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate student Elizabeth Haarberg was recently selected for a national fellowship program that provides financial support and training for master’s-level counseling students who are committed to serving minority populations.

Haarberg, who is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling, will participate in the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC) Minority Fellowship Program for Addictions Counselors.

Supported by federally funded grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the fellowship program aims to increase the number of culturally competent addictions counselors available to vulnerable and underserved populations, with a specific focus on youths ages 16-25. Each fellow receives $15,000, and the program covers travel expenses to participate in related trainings, including the NBCC Foundation’s Bridging the Gap Symposium and the NAADAC Annual Conference.

