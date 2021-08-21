UNK grad, Ogallala native named to lead Parker Hannifin in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division of Parker Hannifin Corp. has announced the promotion of Steve Zimmerman as general manager.

Zimmerman grew up and graduated from Ogallala in 1999. He graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2003. His family includes his wife, Anne, and his three daughters, Bella, Emma and Sofia.

“Steve brings an 18-year track record of successful leadership and experience to this position,” said Steve Barnes, vice president, operations — engine mobile and hydraulic platform, Parker Filtration Group. “Steve has held several roles with increasing responsibility, leading multifunctional teams to achieve corporate, customer and team member objectives. His strong leadership, communication and organizational skills will be a tremendous asset in his new role.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zimmerman began his career with Baldwin Filters in 2002 as an accounting intern. He became the division engineering and product management manager in 2017, responsible for all product development within the Engine Mobile Group segment of Parker.