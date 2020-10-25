UNK grad Odalys Cruz aims to inspire students in her hometown of Schuyler

Cruz has already become a leader at the school, according to Zavadil, who noted that her upbeat, approachable style is appreciated by her co-workers.

The Schuyler Middle School principal is so impressed by Cruz he nominated her for the Nebraska Association of Teachers of Mathematics (NATM) Rookie of the Year award, which she received in September.

Presented during the association’s annual conference, held virtually this year, the award honors Nebraska math teachers in their first three years of service who demonstrate passion and excellence in math education.

“When I saw NATM had an award for newcomer of the year, I instantly thought of Ms. Cruz,” Zavadil said.

Cruz, who started attending NATM conferences during college, had a different reaction.

“I was very shocked. It almost feels like imposter syndrome,” she said. “There are so many amazing teachers out there.”

That may be true, but few find the perfect fit like Cruz has at Schuyler Middle School, where 89% of the students are Hispanic or Latino.

Because she’s from Schuyler, Cruz is able to develop an instant connection with her students. These relationships are her favorite part of teaching.