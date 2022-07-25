UNK grad named executive director of Stand for Schools

LINCOLN — University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate Dunixi Guereca has been named executive director of Stand for Schools, a not-for-profit organization that advances public education in Nebraska.

Guereca will assume his new role in August after moving from California, where he worked with SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West and, before that, the Boy Scouts of America. He studied political science and government at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and at UNK and worked with the Nebraska Democratic Party.

It was Guereca’s experience in political organizing that stood out most for Board President Connie Duncan.

“Stand For Schools is non-partisan, so we absolutely needed a leader who could work across party lines to grow support for Nebraska’s public schools. Dunixi has proven he’s got that kind of know-how,” Duncan said.

Guereca believes an important part of achieving the organization’s goals is to oppose legislative efforts to privatize public education, according to the press release announcing his appointment.

“By keeping public schools public, Nebraskans have managed to avoid the disasters we’ve seen in other states, and I intend to keep it that way — no vouchers, no charters, and the very best public schools in the nation,” Guereca said.