UNK grad Logan Krejdl returns to campus to support current Lopers

“It’s a ton of work, but it was so much fun,” said Krejdl, who was part of the game day operations team for a variety of Husker sports, including football, basketball and volleyball. He also assisted with the NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament when it was hosted by Omaha’s CHI Health Center in spring 2021 and he plans to help out again when the event returns to that venue next year.

Krejdl interned with UNK Athletics as an undergraduate, assisting with Loper home games and high school state championships hosted in Kearney.

“I’ve always enjoyed sports, and the networking opportunities are great in college athletics, too,” he said.

He wasn’t exactly looking to leave the industry after earning his master’s degree last month, but the opportunity to work at UNK was too good to pass up.

“UNK definitely feels a lot more like home than any other place I’ve been,” he said. “I feel like this is a place where I can grow every single day, and I know my co-workers and supervisors here are going to be great about helping me develop my skills.”