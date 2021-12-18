UNK grad Grace Tolstedt has one final message before law school – thank you

KEARNEY – Grace Tolstedt doesn’t know who nominated her to speak at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s winter commencement ceremony.

The call from the Chancellor’s Office came as a total surprise.

“I was completely taken aback,” Tolstedt said. “I had no idea.”

Whoever that mystery person is, they made a great recommendation.

Tolstedt exemplifies the UNK experience and the positive impact this campus has on students.

“It’s an honor to be the person who gets to say thank you,” she said.

A graduate of Alliance High School, Tolstedt arrived at UNK with some uncertainty about her future. After 3 1/2 years of “growing and learning,” she walked across the stage Friday to receive a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with minors in political science and public law.