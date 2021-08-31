UNK grad dreams of a family of foster kids

KEARNEY — Morganne Williams doesn’t want children of her own. She wants a family of foster kids.
In the last 15 years, Williams, 22, has had roughly 50 foster brothers and sisters.
By October, Williams, a July graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will complete training to become a foster care specialist at Compass, a nonprofit that specializes in foster care and stronger families. She will be one of just two 22-year-old foster parents under the Compass banner.
She’s a strong advocate of foster care. She’s the daughter of Bill and Becky Williams. With Ryan Stanton, Bill co-founded Compass in his basement 12 years ago.
“When I was in third grade, suddenly my parents said we were moving to a new home that had more room,” she said. “I was already the youngest of five kids, so adding a couple more kids wasn’t going to make a real difference.”
The first foster child came from a group home.
“He was a teenager and super cool,” Williams said. Two more teens soon joined him. The family took in teenagers because few foster parents wanted to take teenagers.
A few more foster kids showed up, and a few more.
“Some would stay a couple of weeks. One stayed for three years. They might be here forever or just a little bit. One would leave or graduate, and another one would move in. It was kind of fun,” she said.
When people asked how many siblings she had, Williams would pause. In the third grade, assigned to draw a picture of her family, she drew her four natural-born siblings and three foster siblings.
“I’d brag to all the kids at school that we had random people at my house. Foster care wasn’t a thing everyone knew about,” she said.
“We always knew our foster siblings had parents and families that cared a lot about them, and it was always a celebration when they could go back home,” she said.
By the time she was 15, she learned she could become a foster parent at the age of 21. ”I thought, ‘that’s not that far away,’” she said. “I always knew I was going to be a foster parent. I always wanted to have kids around, but I didn’t feel that they had to be my own.”
Williams majored in sociology at UNK and began interning at Compass 18 months ago. She’s currently a licensing specialist there. She interviews prospective foster parents, does home visits and more. For several summers, she volunteered at the Royal Family KIDS Camp in Kansas for abused or neglected foster children.
As a Compass foster care specialist, she will “walk alongside” foster families, she said. She will listen to them, advise them and provide transportation.
Compass currently has 47 foster families in an area stretching from Kearney west to North Platte, south to Franklin and east toward Grand Island. Within 10 years, the organization would like to have 150 foster families, Williams said.
Not long ago, Williams purchased a four-bedroom house she’d been saving for. “Friends asked why I needed four bedrooms. They’d ask if I was going to have roommates. I told them, ‘No. I want foster kids,’” she said. She will be licensed to have up to four at a time ranging in age from four to 15.
Williams’ mother, Becky, is currently a librarian at the Kearney High School learning commons.
As she completes her training to become a licensed foster parent, she is providing respite foster care and short-term foster care, filling in for foster parents on weekends or brief periods when they need a break.
Stanton, the CEO at Compass, called her story one of “inspiration, vision and determination. She has achieved so much and served so well already. She is exactly where she needs to be. I’m excited to see what God has for her in the future.”
Williams also assists at monthly nights out, when Compass foster parents can drop off their foster and natural-born kids for three hours and enjoy some time off.
“We feed and entertain between 30 and 60 kids those nights, 12 times a year. It’s a lot of work,” she said.
Williams enthusiastically tells “anyone who will listen” about the rewards of being a foster parent. “I think people don’t know exactly how they can help, but we need foster parents who will take teenagers or kids with behavior disorders, trauma, anything like that,” she said.
“If you can’t be a foster parent, you can donate some of your time. We always need more people who can provide respite care. The need is so great,” she said.