UNK grad dreams of a family of foster kids

When people asked how many siblings she had, Williams would pause. In the third grade, assigned to draw a picture of her family, she drew her four natural-born siblings and three foster siblings.

“I’d brag to all the kids at school that we had random people at my house. Foster care wasn’t a thing everyone knew about,” she said.

“We always knew our foster siblings had parents and families that cared a lot about them, and it was always a celebration when they could go back home,” she said.

By the time she was 15, she learned she could become a foster parent at the age of 21. ”I thought, ‘that’s not that far away,’” she said. “I always knew I was going to be a foster parent. I always wanted to have kids around, but I didn’t feel that they had to be my own.”

Williams majored in sociology at UNK and began interning at Compass 18 months ago. She’s currently a licensing specialist there. She interviews prospective foster parents, does home visits and more. For several summers, she volunteered at the Royal Family KIDS Camp in Kansas for abused or neglected foster children.

As a Compass foster care specialist, she will “walk alongside” foster families, she said. She will listen to them, advise them and provide transportation.