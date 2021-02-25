UNK freshman Isaiah Mahone uses education as form of activism

Mahone had a great support system at home. His stepfather, who was involved in a church choir, taught Mahone about God and instilled a passion for music within him. He set an example for Mahone.

“He showed me the ways of being a man, that it’s OK to cry and show my vulnerability, and also being independent and thinking for yourself,” Mahone said.

Mahone’s sister, who is eight years older, is someone he can always confide in. She was the first person Mahone talked to about being gay. And, Mahone said, she encouraged him to “come out of the closet” in fall 2020.

When Mahone was a sophomore in high school, he moved with his mother to Papillion, near Offutt Air Force Base where his sister is stationed. At his new high school, Papillion-La Vista South, his teachers recognized his leadership potential and nominated him for Inclusive Communities, an Omaha-based nonprofit.

Through the social justice organization, he learned about diversity and inclusion. He also felt comfortable being himself.

“Inclusive Communities allowed me to be vulnerable with people and know what other people go through,” he said.