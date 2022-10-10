UNK forum features candidates for local positions

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s American Democracy Project is hosting a public forum featuring candidates for a variety of local positions.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Copeland Hall, Room 140, on the UNK campus. There is no cost to attend. A Zoom option is available at unk.zoom.us/j/98269377449.

Each candidate will discuss their platform and answer questions from the audience. Advocates and opponents of the Nebraska ballot initiatives — a voter ID requirement and state minimum wage increase — were also invited to speak.

Established in 2003 as a nonpartisan initiative of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, the American Democracy Project is a network of nearly 300 schools focused on public higher education’s role in preparing the next generation of informed, engaged citizens and community leaders.

At UNK, the group is governed by an advisory council comprised of students, staff and faculty representing all three academic colleges, plus graduate studies and Calvin T. Ryan Library.

The following candidates have agreed to participate:

Kearney City Council: Randy Buschkoetter and Tami Moore.

Kearney Public Schools Board of Education: Drew Blessing and John Icenogle.

Nebraska State Board of Education: Danielle Helzer

University of Nebraska Board of Regents: Julie Hehnke

Buffalo County Clerk of the District Court: Regina Forshee-Bedke

Central Community College Board of Governors: Roger Davis

Civic Nebraska in opposition to the voter ID initiative: Nathan Leach