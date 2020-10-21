UNK faculty member’s ‘Unity Flag’ on display ahead of presidential debate

The star symbolizes Nebraska’s unique, one-house Legislature. Although the officially nonpartisan Unicameral often fails to live up to its design, Garth noted, “the ideal of unity that it represents is of the utmost importance.”

“In the divisive political climate that we’re living in, the idea of bipartisanship, bringing people together and seeing multiple sides of any issue is vitally important,” Garth said. “We need to think about not just our own views, but the views of others and how we can come to a more common understanding.”

In his artist’s statement, Garth also pays tribute to the late John Lewis, a civil rights leader and longtime Georgia congressman who passed away in July.

“We are one people, one family, one house – the American house. We must learn to live together as brother and sister or we will perish as fools.”

“Having his voice as part of my artist’s statement is a great way to honor him while also reinforcing the conceptual aspects of my work,” Garth said.

Artists from more than 30 states were selected to participate in the Unity Flag Project. Their works are currently on display in the Leu Center for the Visual Arts at Belmont University in Nashville. The pieces can also be viewed online at unityflagproject.com.

“This artwork and project really do an excellent job of encouraging us all to think beyond ourselves and, hopefully, create a better environment and world for us to live in,” Garth said.