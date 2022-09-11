UNK faculty exhibit at The Walker Art Gallery

KEARNEY — Exhibits at The Walker Art Gallery give students a chance to see a high level of artistic achievement.

“Programming at The Walker Art Gallery tries to focus on bringing in work that enriches the student experience,” said Matt Ziemke, director of the gallery and senior lecturer in the Art Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Now and again it’s nice to reflect on work that displays the creative research of the faculty, work that guides the department.”

The Walker often displays the work of artists from outside of the university. It also mounts student shows as a way to demonstrate the achievement of students studying art in the department.

“I think it’s important to give students a chance to see what their teachers are up to in their own creative practice,” Ziemke said. “As you can see from the show, there is a real diversity in approaches, in medium, in content, technique and material. For students to get to see how their own professors are navigating the creative process is refreshing and encouraging.”

Ziemke spoke about the faculty exhibit currently on display at The Walker Art Gallery through Sept. 15. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission to the gallery is free.

Artists in the show include:

Leo Altberti

Derrick Burbul

Sheila Downey

Javier Fox

John Fronczak

Sheri Klein

Christy Kosmicki

Katrina Olmstead

Nadine Saylor

Christopher M. Strickland

Greg Yochum

Doug Waterfield

Mallory Wetherell

“A show like this hopefully opens up that educational experience to something more than just learning a technique or having a critique with an instructor,” Ziemke said.

Over the summer, The Walker Gallery hosted an exhibit of new acquisitions by the Museum of Nebraska Art. The museum is currently closed for renovations.

“We were able to offer the space as a surrogate space for the museum for just a short amount of time,” Ziemke said.

Even with MONA closed for renovations, Ziemke noted that the mission of The Walker Gallery remains the same.

“I’m trying to get a diverse array of artwork in there,” he said. “We haven’t had a faculty exhibition in a couple of years, since before I was in this position. I really wanted to bring that back.”

Ziemke also wants to include three-dimensional work. The next exhibit will feature work by a sculptor from Wayne.

“I’m really excited to get some three-dimensional work in the space because it tends to be just two-dimensional pieces. Two-dimensional artwork is easier to transport and arrange than a three-dimensional show,” he said. “I’m still excited about creating a diverse program.”

In November, Ziemke plans to open a display of work by Polish and Ukrainian artists that will coincide with an international festival planned for the campus.