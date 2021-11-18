UNK event focuses on sexual violence prevention

KEARNEY – Sexual assault survivor and violence prevention educator Brittany Piper will speak 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Health and Sports Center.

Her presentation, “Rape Culture: A Survivor’s Perspective,” is sponsored by UNK Fraternity and Sorority Life and UNK Athletics. The event is free and open to the public.

Piper was 20 years old when she was brutally raped by a man pretending to be a good Samaritan. Overwhelmed by shame and self-hatred, she battled severe eating disorders and alcohol addiction before ending up in a jail cell, which she refers to as her “concrete bottom.”

Now, as an activist, speaker, healing coach and leading expert on sexual violence and prevention, Piper uses her story of adversity, resilience and triumph to empower audiences and inspire them to take action in their lives and communities. Her presentation shines a spotlight on rape culture and helps individuals understand the role they play in either perpetuating or ending this cycle.